New Analyst Forecast: $CSWC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSWC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CSWC.

$CSWC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSWC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSWC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSWC forecast page.

$CSWC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSWC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CSWC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $22.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Robert Dodd from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 05/16/2025

$CSWC Insider Trading Activity

$CSWC insiders have traded $CSWC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMONA LYNN ROGERS-WINDSOR has made 2 purchases buying 921 shares for an estimated $20,114 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE BATTIST purchased 476 shares for an estimated $9,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSWC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CSWC stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.