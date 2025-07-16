New Analyst Forecast: $CSWC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSWC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CSWC.
$CSWC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSWC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
$CSWC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSWC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CSWC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $22.5 on 07/16/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 06/24/2025
- Robert Dodd from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 05/16/2025
$CSWC Insider Trading Activity
$CSWC insiders have traded $CSWC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAMONA LYNN ROGERS-WINDSOR has made 2 purchases buying 921 shares for an estimated $20,114 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTINE BATTIST purchased 476 shares for an estimated $9,934
$CSWC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CSWC stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 13,089,875 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $288,500,845
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC added 618,480 shares (+75.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,804,473
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 403,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $8,900,325
- ZUCKERMAN INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 245,448 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,478,399
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 240,300 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,363,496
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 231,614 shares (+90.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,169,624
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 213,100 shares (+177.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,756,392
