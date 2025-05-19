New Analyst Forecast: $CSIQ Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSIQ. Philip Shen from Roth Capital set a price target of 11.0 for CSIQ.
$CSIQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CSIQ stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,509,824 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,359,977
- IVYROCK ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 1,219,200 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,546,080
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 853,166 shares (+3197.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,379,885
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 704,601 shares (+218.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,094,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 648,703 shares (+7585.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,611,280
- GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. added 420,000 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,633,000
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 329,788 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,852,666
