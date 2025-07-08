New Analyst Forecast: $CSGS Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSGS. CSG Systems Intl gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $CSGS.
$CSGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CSGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Berg from CSG Systems Intl set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025
$CSGS Insider Trading Activity
$CSGS insiders have traded $CSGS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD COOPER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $599,580
$CSGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $CSGS stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 632,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,224,296
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 375,475 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,704,973
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 355,946 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,524,054
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 262,535 shares (+391.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,875,491
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 216,128 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,069,260
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 202,770 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,261,501
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 199,795 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,081,603
