New Analyst Forecast: $CSGS Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSGS. CSG Systems Intl gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $CSGS.

$CSGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CSGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Berg from CSG Systems Intl set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025

$CSGS Insider Trading Activity

$CSGS insiders have traded $CSGS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD COOPER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $599,580

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $CSGS stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.