New Analyst Forecast: $CSGP Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSGP. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 70.0 for CSGP.

$CSGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CSGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $98.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $95.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Nicholas Jones from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Faiza Alwy from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $89.0 on 02/28/2025

$CSGP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CSGP Insider Trading Activity

$CSGP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G. SAINT (President, Marketplaces) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,027,499

CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,749 shares for an estimated $139,745

$CSGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 484 institutional investors add shares of $CSGP stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

