New Analyst Forecast: $CSCO Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSCO. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 78.0 for CSCO.

$CSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSCO recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $78.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Shiwen Li from CICC set a target price of $78.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brandon Nispel from Keybanc set a target price of $77.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $73.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $72.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $64.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $71.0 on 05/15/2025

$CSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $100,000 on 06/30.

on 06/30. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $15,000 on 06/16.

on 06/16. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 02/21.

$CSCO Insider Trading Activity

$CSCO insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,607 shares for an estimated $2,310,947 .

. CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,983 shares for an estimated $2,060,179 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,004 shares for an estimated $1,718,435 .

. THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,764 shares for an estimated $1,276,168 .

. OLIVER TUSZIK (EVP, Global Sales) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $952,947

JEETENDRA I PATEL (President and CPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,860 shares for an estimated $694,983 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $583,977.

$CSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,483 institutional investors add shares of $CSCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,580 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

