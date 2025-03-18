New Analyst Forecast: $CSBR Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSBR. An analyst from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 12.0 for CSBR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSBR forecast page.
$CSBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CSBR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 96,299 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,282
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 48,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,899
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 18,848 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,527
- MORGAN STANLEY added 15,100 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,407
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 12,923 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,750
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 11,524 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,760
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 11,051 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,707
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.