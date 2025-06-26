New Analyst Forecast: $CRWV Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRWV. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CRWV.

$CRWV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRWV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRWV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRWV forecast page.

$CRWV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CRWV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $36.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 05/15/2025

$CRWV Insider Trading Activity

$CRWV insiders have traded $CRWV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK D COGEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 220,760 shares for an estimated $10,499,345 .

. GLENN H HUTCHINS has made 2 purchases buying 210,240 shares for an estimated $9,999,014 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN J MCVEETY (GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,460 shares for an estimated $2,978,400 .

. NITIN AGRAWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,720 shares for an estimated $508,800

KAREN BOONE purchased 10,520 shares for an estimated $500,336

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.