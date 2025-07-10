New Analyst Forecast: $CRWV Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRWV. Mike Cikos from Needham set a price target of 78.0 for CRWV.

$CRWV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWV recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CRWV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $78.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $150.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $185.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $36.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $94.0 on 05/21/2025

$CRWV Insider Trading Activity

$CRWV insiders have traded $CRWV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK D COGEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 220,760 shares for an estimated $10,499,345 .

. GLENN H HUTCHINS has made 2 purchases buying 210,240 shares for an estimated $9,999,014 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN J MCVEETY (GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,460 shares for an estimated $2,978,400 .

. NITIN AGRAWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,720 shares for an estimated $508,800

KAREN BOONE purchased 10,520 shares for an estimated $500,336

