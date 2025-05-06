New Analyst Forecast: $CRWD Given $500.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRWD. Trevor Walsh from JMP Securities set a price target of 500.0 for CRWD.

$CRWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $CRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $417.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Walsh from JMP Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $431.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $405.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $415.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $395.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $390.0 on 03/05/2025

$CRWD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRWD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.

on 03/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CRWD Insider Trading Activity

$CRWD insiders have traded $CRWD stock on the open market 169 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 169 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMEER K GANDHI has made 0 purchases and 78 sales selling 68,750 shares for an estimated $26,816,801 .

. GERHARD WATZINGER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 60,500 shares for an estimated $22,226,537 .

. SHAWN HENRY (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 42,227 shares for an estimated $15,478,234 .

. GEORGE KURTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 40,520 shares for an estimated $14,552,103 .

. BURT W. PODBERE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,746 shares for an estimated $8,862,012 .

. MICHAEL SENTONAS (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,344 shares for an estimated $8,728,615 .

. DENIS OLEARY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,530 shares for an estimated $6,359,008 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,835,050 .

. ANURAG SAHA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,041,454 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 2,974 shares for an estimated $1,078,019.

$CRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 982 institutional investors add shares of $CRWD stock to their portfolio, and 672 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

