New Analyst Forecast: $CRWD Given $495.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRWD. Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 495.0 for CRWD.

$CRWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWD recently. We have seen 37 analysts offer price targets for $CRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $495.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $495.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Janice Quek from CFRA set a target price of $555.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $505.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $530.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $371.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $495.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $450.0 on 06/04/2025

$CRWD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRWD stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.

on 03/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CRWD Insider Trading Activity

$CRWD insiders have traded $CRWD stock on the open market 219 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 219 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KURTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 95,530 shares for an estimated $41,285,624 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 57,188 shares for an estimated $27,444,797 .

. SAMEER K GANDHI has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 62,500 shares for an estimated $26,693,336 .

. GERHARD WATZINGER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 60,500 shares for an estimated $25,828,511 .

. MICHAEL SENTONAS (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,070 shares for an estimated $22,213,335 .

. BURT W. PODBERE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 40,243 shares for an estimated $16,864,972 .

. SHAWN HENRY (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 20,143 shares for an estimated $7,569,474 .

. DENIS OLEARY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,680 shares for an estimated $7,352,769 .

. ANURAG SAHA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 7,632 shares for an estimated $3,251,316 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 2,974 shares for an estimated $1,078,019.

$CRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 990 institutional investors add shares of $CRWD stock to their portfolio, and 710 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

