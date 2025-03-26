New Analyst Forecast: $CRVS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRVS. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CRVS.

$CRVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRVS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$CRVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRVS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $13.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 10/22/2024

$CRVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CRVS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

