New Analyst Forecast: $CRUS Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRUS. Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 120.0 for CRUS.
$CRUS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRUS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 11/12/2024
$CRUS Insider Trading Activity
$CRUS insiders have traded $CRUS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY W BAUMGARTNER (EVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $765,119.
- SCOTT THOMAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $311,280
$CRUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $CRUS stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,129,111 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,016,873
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,698,352 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,249,268
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 886,362 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,330,405
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 421,053 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,928,457
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 411,851 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,012,122
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 341,615 shares (+139.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,018,021
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 300,942 shares (+228.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,967,804
