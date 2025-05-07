New Analyst Forecast: $CRUS Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRUS. Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 120.0 for CRUS.

$CRUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRUS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 11/12/2024

$CRUS Insider Trading Activity

$CRUS insiders have traded $CRUS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W BAUMGARTNER (EVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $765,119 .

. SCOTT THOMAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $311,280

$CRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $CRUS stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

