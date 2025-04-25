New Analyst Forecast: $CRTO Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRTO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CRTO.
$CRTO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRTO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRTO forecast page.
$CRTO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRTO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 04/23/2025
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024
- Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $53.0 on 10/30/2024
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 10/28/2024
$CRTO Insider Trading Activity
$CRTO insiders have traded $CRTO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEGAN CLARKEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,278 shares for an estimated $1,952,431.
- RYAN DAMON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,595 shares for an estimated $1,796,628.
- BRIAN GLEASON (CRO & President, Retail Media) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,992 shares for an estimated $1,256,504.
- SARAH JS GLICKMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,403 shares for an estimated $782,032.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CRTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CRTO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,134,606 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,885,013
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,052,126 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,622,104
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,015,589 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,176,700
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD added 992,180 shares (+41776.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,250,640
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 759,838 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,059,191
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC added 743,695 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,420,574
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 713,785 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,237,334
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.