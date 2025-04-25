New Analyst Forecast: $CRTO Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRTO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CRTO.

$CRTO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRTO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRTO forecast page.

$CRTO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRTO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $53.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 10/28/2024

$CRTO Insider Trading Activity

$CRTO insiders have traded $CRTO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEGAN CLARKEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,278 shares for an estimated $1,952,431 .

. RYAN DAMON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,595 shares for an estimated $1,796,628 .

. BRIAN GLEASON (CRO & President, Retail Media) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,992 shares for an estimated $1,256,504 .

. SARAH JS GLICKMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,403 shares for an estimated $782,032.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CRTO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.