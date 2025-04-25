Stocks
CRTO

New Analyst Forecast: $CRTO Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRTO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CRTO.

$CRTO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRTO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRTO forecast page.

$CRTO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRTO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024
  • Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $53.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 10/28/2024

$CRTO Insider Trading Activity

$CRTO insiders have traded $CRTO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MEGAN CLARKEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,278 shares for an estimated $1,952,431.
  • RYAN DAMON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,595 shares for an estimated $1,796,628.
  • BRIAN GLEASON (CRO & President, Retail Media) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,992 shares for an estimated $1,256,504.
  • SARAH JS GLICKMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,403 shares for an estimated $782,032.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CRTO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

