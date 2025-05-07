New Analyst Forecast: $CRSR Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRSR. Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 10.0 for CRSR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRSR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRSR forecast page.

$CRSR Insider Trading Activity

$CRSR insiders have traded $CRSR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G POTTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,124 shares for an estimated $41,569

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CRSR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.