New Analyst Forecast: $CRSR Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRSR. Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 10.0 for CRSR.
$CRSR Insider Trading Activity
$CRSR insiders have traded $CRSR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL G POTTER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,124 shares for an estimated $41,569
$CRSR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CRSR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,474,439 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,923,529
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 399,080 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,637,918
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 324,366 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,873,882
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 292,164 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,588,573
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 227,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,503,127
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 226,910 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,499,875
- UBS GROUP AG added 202,264 shares (+213.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,336,965
