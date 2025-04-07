New Analyst Forecast: $CROX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CROX. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CROX.

$CROX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CROX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

$CROX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CROX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $125.0 on 12/09/2024

Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $126.0 on 12/09/2024

Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $155.0 on 10/30/2024

Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024

Ashley Owens from KeyBanc set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024

Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024

Jim Duffy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $138.0 on 10/30/2024

$CROX Insider Trading Activity

$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324 .

. SHANNON SISLER (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 4,659 shares for an estimated $511,325

JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221

SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702

$CROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

