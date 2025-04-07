Stocks
CROX

New Analyst Forecast: $CROX Given 'Buy' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CROX. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CROX.

$CROX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CROX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CROX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CROX forecast page.

$CROX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CROX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $125.0 on 12/09/2024
  • Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $126.0 on 12/09/2024
  • Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $155.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Ashley Owens from KeyBanc set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Jim Duffy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $138.0 on 10/30/2024

$CROX Insider Trading Activity

$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324.
  • SHANNON SISLER (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 4,659 shares for an estimated $511,325
  • JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221
  • SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

