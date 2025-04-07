New Analyst Forecast: $CROX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CROX. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CROX.
$CROX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CROX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
$CROX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CROX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $125.0 on 12/09/2024
- Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $126.0 on 12/09/2024
- Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $155.0 on 10/30/2024
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024
- Ashley Owens from KeyBanc set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jim Duffy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $138.0 on 10/30/2024
$CROX Insider Trading Activity
$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324.
- SHANNON SISLER (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 4,659 shares for an estimated $511,325
- JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221
- SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702
$CROX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,520,982 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,123,158
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,244,480 shares (+1516.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,307,894
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,122,290 shares (+2273.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,924,423
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 577,467 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,249,960
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 517,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,718,905
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 455,515 shares (+30778.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,892,557
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 429,994 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,097,242
