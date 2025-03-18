New Analyst Forecast: $CRNT Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRNT. An analyst from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 5.0 for CRNT.
$CRNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CRNT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 602,383 shares (+598.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,813,128
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 532,798 shares (+123.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,488,166
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 426,760 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,992,969
- MORGAN STANLEY added 416,908 shares (+1243.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,946,960
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 404,425 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,888,664
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC added 386,197 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,803,539
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 377,298 shares (+556.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,761,981
