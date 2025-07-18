New Analyst Forecast: $CRNT Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRNT. Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a price target of 4.0 for CRNT.
$CRNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRNT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/18/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $4.5 on 05/07/2025
- Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $5.0 on 03/13/2025
$CRNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CRNT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,227,477 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,234,570
- UBS GROUP AG added 566,411 shares (+824.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,331,065
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 507,205 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,931
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 476,307 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,119,321
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 468,427 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,100,803
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 418,454 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $983,366
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 391,539 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $920,116
