New Analyst Forecast: $CRNT Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRNT. Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a price target of 4.0 for CRNT.

$CRNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRNT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $4.5 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $5.0 on 03/13/2025

$CRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CRNT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

