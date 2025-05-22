New Analyst Forecast: $CRM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRM.
$CRM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRM forecast page.
$CRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/23/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025
- Aaron Siegel from CFRA set a target price of $380.0 on 12/02/2024
$CRM Insider Trading Activity
$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 103 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962.
- MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317.
- SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 204,976 shares for an estimated $67,996,252.
- AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 45,386 shares for an estimated $14,642,064.
- BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,581 shares for an estimated $12,810,054.
- R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,350 shares for an estimated $5,325,685.
- PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,506 shares for an estimated $4,163,407.
- SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,448 shares for an estimated $1,955,337.
- SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 6,191 shares for an estimated $1,720,685.
- OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772
- MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,736 shares for an estimated $831,188.
- ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,643 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,814,594 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,560,404,445
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 5,093,751 shares (+944.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,366,959,018
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,401,846 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,181,279,392
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,870,100 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,038,580,036
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,427,189 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $919,720,440
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,333,623 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,611,068
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,054,756 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $819,774,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.