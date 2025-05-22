New Analyst Forecast: $CRM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRM.

$CRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRM forecast page.

$CRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Aaron Siegel from CFRA set a target price of $380.0 on 12/02/2024

$CRM Insider Trading Activity

$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 103 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 204,976 shares for an estimated $67,996,252 .

. AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 45,386 shares for an estimated $14,642,064 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,581 shares for an estimated $12,810,054 .

. R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,350 shares for an estimated $5,325,685 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,506 shares for an estimated $4,163,407 .

. SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,448 shares for an estimated $1,955,337 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 6,191 shares for an estimated $1,720,685 .

. OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772

MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,736 shares for an estimated $831,188 .

. ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,643 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.