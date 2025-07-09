New Analyst Forecast: $CRL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRL. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CRL.

$CRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

$CRL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CRL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $200.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $180.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jamie Clark from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $182.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $155.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $170.0 on 03/21/2025

$CRL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$CRL Insider Trading Activity

$CRL insiders have traded $CRL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C FOSTER (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 6,075 shares for an estimated $1,002,435

JOSEPH W LAPLUME (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $787,705 .

. BIRGIT GIRSHICK (Corporate Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,514 shares for an estimated $249,249

GEORGE MASSARO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 280 shares for an estimated $38,963.

$CRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $CRL stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

