New Analyst Forecast: $CRL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRL. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRL.
$CRL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRL forecast page.
$CRL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CRL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CRL Insider Trading Activity
$CRL insiders have traded $CRL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C FOSTER (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 6,075 shares for an estimated $1,002,435
- JOSEPH W LAPLUME (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $715,000
- BIRGIT GIRSHICK (Corporate Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,514 shares for an estimated $249,249
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CRL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $CRL stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,056,123 shares (+612.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,487,633
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 935,820 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,752,372
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP added 825,951 shares (+219.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,470,554
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 800,762 shares (+407.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,530,696
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 561,345 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,493,649
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 538,792 shares (+1721.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,098,971
- M.D. SASS, LLC removed 391,824 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,977,348
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.