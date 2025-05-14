New Analyst Forecast: $CRL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRL. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRL.

$CRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$CRL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$CRL Insider Trading Activity

$CRL insiders have traded $CRL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C FOSTER (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 6,075 shares for an estimated $1,002,435

JOSEPH W LAPLUME (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $715,000

BIRGIT GIRSHICK (Corporate Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,514 shares for an estimated $249,249

$CRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $CRL stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

