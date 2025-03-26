News & Insights

Stocks
CRK

New Analyst Forecast: $CRK Given $22.0 Price Target

March 26, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRK. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 22.0 for CRK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRK forecast page.

$CRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025
  • An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 10/04/2024
  • Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 09/30/2024

$CRK Insider Trading Activity

$CRK insiders have traded $CRK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELIZABETH B DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,149 shares for an estimated $899,103.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $CRK stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.