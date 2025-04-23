New Analyst Forecast: $CRK Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRK. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 19.0 for CRK.

$CRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025

$CRK Insider Trading Activity

$CRK insiders have traded $CRK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH B DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,149 shares for an estimated $899,103.

$CRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CRK stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

