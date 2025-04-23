New Analyst Forecast: $CRK Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRK. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 19.0 for CRK.
$CRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025
$CRK Insider Trading Activity
$CRK insiders have traded $CRK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH B DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,149 shares for an estimated $899,103.
$CRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CRK stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,541,458 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,085,364
- UBS GROUP AG added 916,215 shares (+686.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,693,437
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 878,074 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,998,508
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 573,926 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,456,931
- MORGAN STANLEY added 480,207 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,749,371
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP added 457,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,339,640
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 455,801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,304,694
