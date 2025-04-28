New Analyst Forecast: $CRI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $CRI.
$CRI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025
$CRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CRI stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,732,857 shares (+155.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,903,520
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,471,332 shares (+1030.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,731,481
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,367,026 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,079,138
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,318,310 shares (+42.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,439,218
- RWWM, INC. added 1,297,607 shares (+145.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,072,126
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 984,068 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,326,644
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 964,494 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,265,929
