New Analyst Forecast: $CRH Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRH. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CRH.
$CRH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
$CRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of $CRH stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD removed 6,230,384 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,435,127
- FMR LLC added 4,687,345 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,673,159
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,108,416 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,447,355
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,435,285 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,312,568
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 2,000,000 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,040,000
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,978,225 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,025,377
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,906,395 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,379,665
