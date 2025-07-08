New Analyst Forecast: $CRGX Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRGX. Michael Yee from Cargo Therapeutics set a price target of 5.0 for CRGX.
$CRGX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Yee from Cargo Therapeutics set a target price of $5.0 on 07/08/2025
$CRGX Insider Trading Activity
$CRGX insiders have traded $CRGX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANUP RADHAKRISHNAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,665 shares for an estimated $118,616.
$CRGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CRGX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,830,544 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,520,314
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,419,630 shares (+378.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,847,894
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,198,714 shares (+185.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,948,765
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,838,489 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,482,650
- FMR LLC removed 1,683,228 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,850,737
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S removed 1,663,724 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,771,356
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,470,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,982,900
