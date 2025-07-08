New Analyst Forecast: $CRGX Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRGX. Michael Yee from Cargo Therapeutics set a price target of 5.0 for CRGX.

$CRGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Yee from Cargo Therapeutics set a target price of $5.0 on 07/08/2025

$CRGX Insider Trading Activity

$CRGX insiders have traded $CRGX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANUP RADHAKRISHNAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,665 shares for an estimated $118,616.

$CRGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CRGX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

