New Analyst Forecast: $CRDO Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRDO. Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a price target of 95.0 for CRDO.

$CRDO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRDO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRDO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $85.0 on 01/08/2025

$CRDO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/04, 01/29.

on 03/04, 01/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$CRDO Insider Trading Activity

$CRDO insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 80 sales selling 1,014,641 shares for an estimated $55,569,333 .

. YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 710,000 shares for an estimated $50,015,503 .

. LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 525,000 shares for an estimated $39,418,143 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 158,880 shares for an estimated $6,149,410 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 43,946 shares for an estimated $2,604,831 .

. JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,000 shares for an estimated $1,790,572 .

. PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,791 shares for an estimated $1,646,515 .

. SYLVIA ACEVEDO sold 32,291 shares for an estimated $1,343,628

$CRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $CRDO stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

