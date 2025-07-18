New Analyst Forecast: $CRDO Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRDO. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 115.0 for CRDO.

$CRDO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRDO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CRDO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $115.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Thomas O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 03/05/2025

$CRDO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/03 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/04, 01/29.

on 06/03 and 4 sales worth up to on 03/04, 01/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/03.

$CRDO Insider Trading Activity

$CRDO insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 150 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 150 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 79 sales selling 1,054,641 shares for an estimated $63,718,090 .

. LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 496,545 shares for an estimated $39,893,891 .

. YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 410,000 shares for an estimated $28,934,436 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 158,880 shares for an estimated $6,149,410 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,156 shares for an estimated $2,433,346 .

. JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,453,422 .

. SYLVIA ACEVEDO sold 32,291 shares for an estimated $1,343,628

PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $211,818 .

. CLYDE HOSEIN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $156,973

$CRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $CRDO stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

