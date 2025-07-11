New Analyst Forecast: $CRCL Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRCL. David Koning from Baird set a price target of 210.0 for CRCL.

$CRCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRCL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CRCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Koning from Baird set a target price of $210.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $155.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $247.0 on 06/30/2025

$CRCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRCL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/24.

$CRCL Insider Trading Activity

$CRCL insiders have traded $CRCL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATALYST GROUP VI, L.P. GENERAL sold 3,550,724 shares for an estimated $104,036,213

XI CAPITAL LTD CHUANG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,327,504 shares for an estimated $68,184,229 .

. JEREMY ALLAIRE (Chairman and CEO) sold 1,582,160 shares for an estimated $46,357,288

PATRICK SEAN NEVILLE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $29,300,000

NIKHIL CHANDHOK (Chief Product & Tech. Officer) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $8,790,000

JEREMY FOX-GEEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $5,860,000

M MICHELE BURNS sold 133,312 shares for an estimated $3,906,041

HEATH TARBERT (President and CLO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,344,000

RAJEEV V DATE sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,465,000

DANITA K OSTLING sold 3,027 shares for an estimated $88,691

