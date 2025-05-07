New Analyst Forecast: $CRC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRC. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRC.

$CRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRC forecast page.

$CRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 04/23/2025

$CRC Insider Trading Activity

$CRC insiders have traded $CRC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. PRESTON (EVP, Chf Strategy Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,000 shares for an estimated $4,580,558 .

. OMAR HAYAT (EVP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $883,820 .

. FRANCISCO LEON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $700,797 .

. NOELLE M. REPETTI (Senior VP and Controller) sold 8,770 shares for an estimated $488,927

JAMES N CHAPMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,017 shares for an estimated $79,614 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $CRC stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.