New Analyst Forecast: $CRBU Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRBU. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRBU.

$CRBU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

$CRBU Insider Trading Activity

$CRBU insiders have traded $CRBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SRIRAM RYALI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,360 shares for an estimated $24,651

RACHEL E. HAURWITZ (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400

BARBARA G MCCLUNG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

STEVEN KANNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

RUHI AHMAD KHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

$CRBU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $CRBU stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

