New Analyst Forecast: $CRBU Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRBU. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CRBU.
$CRBU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
$CRBU Insider Trading Activity
$CRBU insiders have traded $CRBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SRIRAM RYALI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,360 shares for an estimated $24,651
- RACHEL E. HAURWITZ (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400
- BARBARA G MCCLUNG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
- STEVEN KANNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
- RUHI AHMAD KHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
$CRBU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $CRBU stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,800,953 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,453,515
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,062,563 shares (+475.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,279,475
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,551,432 shares (+129.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,466,776
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,208,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,920,829
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,106,429 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,759,222
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 669,183 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,000
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 612,412 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $559,193
