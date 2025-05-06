New Analyst Forecast: $CRBG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRBG. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CRBG.

$CRBG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRBG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRBG forecast page.

$CRBG Insider Trading Activity

$CRBG insiders have traded $CRBG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 151,956,256 shares for an estimated $4,774,012,158.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CRBG stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.