New Analyst Forecast: $CRBG Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRBG. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 42.0 for CRBG.

$CRBG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRBG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CRBG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $42.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jack Matten from BMO Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 06/26/2025

$CRBG Insider Trading Activity

$CRBG insiders have traded $CRBG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMERICAN sold 13,386,629 shares for an estimated $430,380,122

$CRBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $CRBG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

