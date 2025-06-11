New Analyst Forecast: $CR Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CR. Damian Karas from UBS set a price target of 215.0 for CR.
$CR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $215.0 on 06/10/2025
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $186.0 on 04/14/2025
$CR Insider Trading Activity
$CR insiders have traded $CR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEJANDRO ALCALA (Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer) sold 2,293 shares for an estimated $392,010
- JASON D. FELDMAN (SVP, IR, Treasury & Tax) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $230,230
$CR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $CR stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 529,801 shares (-88.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,154,917
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 515,727 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,999,061
- BAIN CAPITAL PUBLIC EQUITY MANAGEMENT II, LLC added 505,983 shares (+117.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,506,475
- NORGES BANK added 406,303 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,656,480
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 297,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,552,055
- FMR LLC removed 265,696 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,699,313
- INVESCO LTD. removed 257,523 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,447,373
