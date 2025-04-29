New Analyst Forecast: $CPS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPS. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CPS.

$CPS Insider Trading Activity

$CPS insiders have traded $CPS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOHN MASTROCOLA has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $118,551 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN P BANAS (EVP and CFO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

$CPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $CPS stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

