New Analyst Forecast: $CPRT Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPRT. Craig Kennison from Baird set a price target of 55.0 for CPRT.

$CPRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CPRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $55.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jash Patwa from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025

$CPRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$CPRT Insider Trading Activity

$CPRT insiders have traded $CPRT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D COHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,001,000 .

. JAMES E MEEKS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

JEFFREY LIAW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,088 shares for an estimated $1,118,419.

$CPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 587 institutional investors add shares of $CPRT stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

