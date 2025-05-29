New Analyst Forecast: $CPRI Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPRI. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 20.0 for CPRI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CPRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CPRI forecast page.

$CPRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CPRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $CPRI stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.