New Analyst Forecast: $CPRI Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPRI. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 20.0 for CPRI.
$CPRI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CPRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
$CPRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $CPRI stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,375,550 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,519,601
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,902,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,005,400
- MELQART ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) LTD removed 2,126,182 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,777,392
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,029,719 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,745,882
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,771,503 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,951,754
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,602,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,620,264
- DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,375,390 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,136,444
