New Analyst Forecast: $CPB Given 'Sell' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 04:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPB. UBS gave a rating of 'Sell' for $CPB.

$CPB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/03/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$CPB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPB recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CPB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alexia Howard from Bernstein set a target price of $47.0 on 04/03/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 03/06/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.0 on 03/05/2025
  • David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $48.0 on 12/05/2024
  • Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $44.0 on 11/18/2024

$CPB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CPB Insider Trading Activity

$CPB insiders have traded $CPB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES A. III BRAWLEY (EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec) sold 2,498 shares for an estimated $99,999
  • ANTHONY SANZIO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $83,805

$CPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $CPB stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,641,400 shares (+272.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,741,832
  • MAN GROUP PLC added 1,306,372 shares (+1296.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,710,859
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,282,957 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,730,239
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,248,553 shares (+144.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,289,399
  • NORGES BANK removed 1,170,922 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,038,213
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,122,019 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,990,155
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,086,856 shares (+119.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,517,529

