New Analyst Forecast: $CPB Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CPB.
$CPB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/03/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
$CPB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPB recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CPB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $34.0 on 06/09/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $38.0 on 06/03/2025
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $39.0 on 06/03/2025
- Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 06/03/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $35.0 on 06/03/2025
- Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 06/03/2025
$CPB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CPB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$CPB Insider Trading Activity
$CPB insiders have traded $CPB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES A. III BRAWLEY (EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec) sold 2,498 shares for an estimated $99,999
$CPB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $CPB stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,093,209 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,400,903
- FIL LTD added 2,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,816,000
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,063,645 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,380,708
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,623,292 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,801,816
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,513,069 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,401,714
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,423,486 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,825,561
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,339,641 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,478,468
