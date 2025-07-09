New Analyst Forecast: $CPB Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CPB.

$CPB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

$CPB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPB recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CPB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $34.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $38.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $39.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $35.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 06/03/2025

$CPB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$CPB Insider Trading Activity

$CPB insiders have traded $CPB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A. III BRAWLEY (EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec) sold 2,498 shares for an estimated $99,999

$CPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $CPB stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

