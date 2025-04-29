New Analyst Forecast: $CPAY Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPAY. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $CPAY.

$CPAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

$CPAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPAY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 03/13, 02/28, 02/22, 02/06 and 0 sales.

$CPAY Insider Trading Activity

$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARMANDO LINS NETTO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,175 shares for an estimated $25,502,893 .

. ALAN KING (Group President, Global Fleet) sold 21,272 shares for an estimated $8,125,361

ALISSA B VICKERY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $2,960,301

JOSEPH W FARRELLY sold 2,975 shares for an estimated $1,116,160

RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683

$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

