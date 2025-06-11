Stocks
CPAY

New Analyst Forecast: $CPAY Given $440.0 Price Target

June 11, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPAY. David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 440.0 for CPAY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CPAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CPAY forecast page.

$CPAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPAY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CPAY Insider Trading Activity

$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 1,131,975 shares (+1302.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $394,742,322
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 687,686 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $239,809,861
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC added 545,907 shares (+4811.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,368,689
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 515,763 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,856,873
  • FMR LLC removed 504,829 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,043,968
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 472,147 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,647,101
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 299,452 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,424,901

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.