New Analyst Forecast: $CPAY Given $440.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPAY. David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 440.0 for CPAY.

$CPAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPAY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 03/13, 02/28, 02/22, 02/06 and 0 sales.

$CPAY Insider Trading Activity

$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683

$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

