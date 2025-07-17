New Analyst Forecast: $CPAY Given $390.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPAY. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 390.0 for CPAY.

$CPAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPAY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CPAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $390.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $365.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $414.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $339.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $400.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $445.0 on 02/06/2025

$CPAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPAY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 03/13, 02/28, 02/22, 02/06 and 0 sales.

$CPAY Insider Trading Activity

$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683

$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

