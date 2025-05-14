New Analyst Forecast: $CPA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPA. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CPA.
$CPA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024
$CPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 529,569 shares (+4063.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,538,523
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 458,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,310,731
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 396,911 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,880,538
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 275,726 shares (+568.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,230,800
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 262,858 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,303,850
- SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 260,055 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,044,685
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,247,308
