New Analyst Forecast: $CP Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CP. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $CP.
$CP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- Kansas City Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CP forecast page.
$CP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/10, 12/27 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 527 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,970,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $938,672,407
- INVESCO LTD. added 6,337,312 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $444,942,675
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,643,411 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,223,886
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 4,692,216 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,440,485
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,508,243 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,523,741
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,842,866 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,807,621
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,608,802 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,373,988
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.