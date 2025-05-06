New Analyst Forecast: $CP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CP. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CP.
$CP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025
- Kansas City Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CP forecast page.
$CP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,970,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $938,672,407
- FMR LLC removed 6,822,657 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,755,687
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,687,770 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $483,993,914
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,643,411 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,223,886
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 5,504,054 shares (+186.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,328,387
- FIL LTD removed 5,038,329 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $364,623,869
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,177,604 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,593,201
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.