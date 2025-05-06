New Analyst Forecast: $CP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CP. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CP.

$CP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Kansas City Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$CP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

$CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

