New Analyst Forecast: $CP Given $94.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CP. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 94.0 for CP.

$CP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $94.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $94.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Matt Reustle from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $91.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $121.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/01/2025

$CP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 424 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

