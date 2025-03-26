New Analyst Forecast: $CP Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CP. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 90.0 for CP.
$CP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.625.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $90.0 on 03/26/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $92.0 on 10/24/2024
- Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 10/24/2024
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $91.25 on 10/09/2024
$CP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.
$CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,970,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $938,672,407
- FMR LLC removed 6,822,657 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,755,687
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,687,770 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $483,993,914
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 5,504,054 shares (+186.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,328,387
- FIL LTD removed 5,038,329 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $364,623,869
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 2,931,428 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,147,444
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 2,532,519 shares (+281.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,278,400
