New Analyst Forecast: $CP Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CP. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 90.0 for CP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CP forecast page.

$CP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.625.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $90.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $92.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $91.25 on 10/09/2024

$CP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.