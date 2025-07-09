New Analyst Forecast: $COYA Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COYA. Chad Messer from Lake Street set a price target of 16.0 for COYA.

$COYA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COYA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chad Messer from Lake Street set a target price of $16.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $14.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/24/2025

$COYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $COYA stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

