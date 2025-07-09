New Analyst Forecast: $COYA Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COYA. Chad Messer from Lake Street set a price target of 16.0 for COYA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COYA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COYA forecast page.
$COYA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COYA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chad Messer from Lake Street set a target price of $16.0 on 07/09/2025
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $14.0 on 07/01/2025
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/24/2025
$COYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $COYA stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DAUNTLESS INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 167,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,082,935
- NEWBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 70,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $452,900
- CM MANAGEMENT, LLC added 40,000 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,800
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 33,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,617
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 28,247 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,758
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 17,372 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,396
- PROSPERITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. added 16,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,843
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.