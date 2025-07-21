New Analyst Forecast: $COUR Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COUR. Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a price target of 11.0 for COUR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COUR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COUR forecast page.

$COUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COUR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $COUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $11.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Bryan Smilek from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Nafeesa Gupta from B of A Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jennifer Swanson Lowe from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 01/31/2025

$COUR Insider Trading Activity

$COUR insiders have traded $COUR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW Y. NG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,110 shares for an estimated $207,519 .

. ALAN B CARDENAS (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,714 shares for an estimated $99,116.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $COUR stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.