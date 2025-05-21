New Analyst Forecast: $COST Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COST. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $COST.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1067.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1000.0 on 12/05/2024

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280

ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600

GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,740 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

