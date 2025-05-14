New Analyst Forecast: $CORZ Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CORZ. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CORZ.
$CORZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CORZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
$CORZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CORZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 01/21/2025
- Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 01/01/2025
$CORZ Insider Trading Activity
$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 480,721 shares for an estimated $7,432,762.
- TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 191,008 shares for an estimated $2,790,046.
- YADIN ROZOV sold 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,949
- TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214
- JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506
- ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $50,750
- DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544
$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,424,901 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,219,859
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,413,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,010,616
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,548,396 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,854,963
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 2,846,212 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,989,278
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,830,764 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,494,731
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,792,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,239,823
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,716,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,171,040
